Michigan iron worker haunted by 9/11 cleanup work

PESHAWBESTOWN, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan iron worker says he didn't hesitate when he learned of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Tony Miller says within hours, he quit his job in Detroit and drove to New York, arriving in the city four days after the attack and then spending six weeks helping with demolition work at the World Trade Center site.

Miller lives in Peshawbestown on the reservation of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, about 20 miles north of Traverse City.

Now 55, Miller tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle (http://j.mp/o55s4f) he's proud of his work but getting treatment for post-traumatic stress.

The things he says he can't drive from his mind include regularly finding body parts in the debris.

He says there are "no words to describe that place."

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com

