Ohio couple wed on plane, then skydive from it

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - A newlywed couple in southwest Ohio has put a twist on the idea of taking the plunge.

The Middletown Journal (http://bit.ly/qcWZyO ) reports Phil and Gail Mathis of Middletown wed Saturday afternoon on a plane 7,500 feet in the air before jumping out of it for a skydive.

The 58-year-old groom tells the newspaper he wanted to do something crazy. He says he told his bride the only way they'd get married was if she would skydive with him, though his friends told him his love of 3 years wouldn't go for the idea.

But on Saturday, 54-year-old Gail Mathis took the leap. She says it was about a minute of freefalling, and then she enjoyed floating downward with a parachute, but she's not sure she'd choose to skydive again.

Information from: Journal, http://wwww.middletownjournal.com

