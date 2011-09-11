Ohio's high-risk insurance pool sees higher costs

CLEVELAND (AP) - Ohio's high-risk health insurance pool that began a year ago as part of the federal health care overhaul is facing higher-than-expected costs that are limiting enrollment.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland (http://bit.ly/qhRHGR ) reports about 1,800 people are enrolled in the pool, which helps cover those who were refused or limited in insurance coverage because of pre-existing conditions. Ohio was allotted $152 million in federal funding that was expected to cover 5,000 people until 2014.

But an official with the Ohio Department of Insurance says the claims it's paying are much higher than projected.

Regulators say that means the program can help less than 2,400 people and could be full by 2012.

Meanwhile, rates in Ohio's insurance market have increased, meaning people enrolled in the pool may have to pay more.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

