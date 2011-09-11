"Wall of Remembrance" on display at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A memorial has been set up honoring the victims of the 9-11 Terrorist Attacks in west Toledo.

"The Wall of Remembrance" will be on display at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

The wall is located just inside the cemetery off of the Tallmadge Road entrance.

The wall is 24 feet long, four foot high and lists all the names of those who died ten years ago.

There will be a digital guestbook where visitors can sign.

