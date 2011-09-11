East Toledo homes catches fire a 2nd time - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

East Toledo homes catches fire a 2nd time

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A home in east Toledo catches on fire for a second time. 

Firefighters battled the house fire on Clark Street on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. 

Officials say this is the second time the home has caught on fire. 

The fire is being called suspicious.

