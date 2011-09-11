1 dead after being hit by a car in Monroe

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - One woman has died after being hit by a car in Monroe.

The sheriff's office say Patsy Lynch, 68, was walking across telegraph road when she was hit by a car.

Investigators say Hubert Lott, 88, was the driver of the car.

Lynch was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Lott's wife was a passenger in the car at the time of the accident and suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

