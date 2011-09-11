2 in custody after high speed chase and crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two suspects are in custody after leading police on a high speed chase before crashing their vehicle on Sunday morning.

The incident started in Monroe, Michigan and ended near greenbelt highway and I-280 in north Toledo.

The Monroe County Sheriffs say the chase started after the suspects stole a cash register and some merchandise from JT's party store and a police officer noticed them driving erratically.

The driver was driving at least 100 miles-per-hour while going southbound on I-75.

Investigators say at one point, the driver attempted to hit one of the police cars.

The suspects were taken into custody after the suspects crashed the car.

The passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.





