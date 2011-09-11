Capital of Arab America reflects on 9/11

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Communities across the nation are marking the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with memorial services, and Dearborn is no exception.

Yet feelings are slightly different in the Detroit suburb, the hometown of Henry Ford increasingly becoming known as the capital of Arab America. Many people and institutions have been reflecting on a decade spent trying to deal with rising fear, misconceptions and suspicions.

The city's Arab American National Museum plans to cap off several days of 9/11-themed events and activities on Sunday by opening its doors to the public free of charge.

Meanwhile, the Henry Ford museum will host a Remembrance and Unity Vigil Sunday evening. Dearborn Mayor Jack O'Reilly and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are expected to speak.

