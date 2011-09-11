Local-area people share 9-11 stories

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Thomas Jefferson once said the price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

What he meant by that is as long as we have freedom, there's always going to be someone trying to take it away.

That's was one of the messages heard Saturday afternoon at a 9-11 remembrance ceremony in West Toledo at the Body of Christ Fellowship.

Everyone came with a different story to tell.

For Toledo Fire Department Battalion Chief Gerald Takats, it was his trip to Ground Zero in New York City days after the terrorist attacks.

He and other local firefighters came to recover bodies.

"I got so tired of hearing dogs barking, sit and sniff when they found a body part. They were all over. Even now, I hear a dog bark, it brings it back," said Takats.

The attacks effected Josh Lanzinger and the following year, he joined the military to defend our country's freedom.

"Osama Bin Laden is gone. but there will be others to try to take his place and take over our freedom and destroy our American way of life," said Lanzinger.

Shaiem Hampton is pastor at Body of Christ Fellowship.

He says the true spirit of humanity and compassion rose up from the debris of September 11th, 2001.

"What seemed to be devastating, destructive is actually a time when we saw humanity at it's best," said Pastor Hampton.

Three perspectives from three different people on the eve of an anniversary that changed the lives of all Americans--a change that made all of us stronger.

