Pinnacle holds breast cancer survivors breakfast

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - Nearly 600 breast cancer survivors were at the Pinnacle in Maumee Saturday morning for the annual survivor breakfast.

The ladies, and a few men as well, had a delicious breakfast, shared stories, and saw a presentation about the body-mind connection.

Our colleague Chrys Peterson emceed the event as she has each of these 18 years.

