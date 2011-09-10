Ohio mother charged with raping infant son

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman is accused of raping her 10-month-old son, videotaping it and sending it to her Michigan boyfriend.

Ashley N. Jessup, 24, was indicted in Columbus on Thursday on two counts of rape, one count of child endangerment and one count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says the rape charge could land her life in prison.

O'Brien tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/n2XPEK ) that Jessup emailed the videos to her boyfriend in Battle Creek, Mich., where his ex-girlfriend discovered them and contacted police.

Jessup is being held in the Franklin County Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bond. Court documents do not list an attorney for Jessup.

The newspaper reported that it wasn't immediately clear who has custody of the child.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

