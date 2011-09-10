Terror trial jury might see videos of explosive

DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors say they've made video recordings of an explosive mix of chemicals similar to those used by a man accused of trying to blow up a Detroit-bound airliner in 2009.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to allow them to show the demonstration to jurors at the upcoming trial of Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab. He's charged with trying to blow up an international flight from Amsterdam with a bomb hidden in his underwear.

In a court filing Friday, the government says the demonstration was conducted in a field, not an airplane. Prosecutors say it won't be unfair to Abdulmutallab and will be easier for jurors to understand what happened on Christmas 2009.

The government plans to summon an expert to explain why the bomb didn't work. Jury selection starts Oct. 4.

