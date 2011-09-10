Ohio firefighters help battle Texas blaze

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Division of Forestry has sent more than 30 firefighters to help battle massive wildfires in Central Texas.

In May the division sent three firefighters and a 300-gallon fire engine. Three firefighters rotate in as replacements every two weeks.

Division spokesman Greg Smith tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/oJu3xC ) that the division is on its ninth rotation of firefighters, with additional men sent as needed.

Smith says firefighters will continue to be sent so long as they're not needed in Ohio.

Ohio is part of a national cooperative that allows states that help other states to receive federal reimbursement.

The monster wildfire in Central Texas has destroyed more than 1,700 homes, killed four people and charred tens of thousands of acres. As of Friday it remained 30% contained.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

