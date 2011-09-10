Planned Pethood adoption drive this weekend

TOLEDO, OHIO (WTOL) - Planned Pethood is looking to get 100 dogs and cats adoped over the next 2 days.

They say that their message is that animals do not deserve to be put down, but deserve forever homes.

To encourage the public to come out adoption fees have been reduced to as low as $5.

People interested in meeting the animals can stop by Petsmart on Airport Highway at Spring Meadows or in Rossford on Saturday and Sunday between noon and 3 p.m..