BGSU student condition upgraded

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - A Bowling Green State University freshmen's condition has been upgraded.

The student was upgraded from critical condition to good condition.

Investigators say he fell from a fourth floor window on Thursday afternoon at the new centennial residence hall.

Police say the window and screen were both cracked open and a bunk bed was in front of it.

The student has been recovering at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

