Local-area Red Cross avoids strike

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Red Cross has avoided a strike due to a last minute deal.

The American Red Cross Western Lake Erie Region and UFCW Local 75 signed an agreement on Friday.

The deal came just hours before a strike was set to begin.

The union had been without a contract for two years.

The Toledo Blood Donor Center opened at it usual time on Saturday morning.

