3 suspended Ohio St players won't play Toledo game

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University say three football players suspended for taking $200 at a Cleveland charity event earlier this year will miss a second game this season.

The NCAA also said Friday that facts submitted by the university about the violation raise further questions that must be answered before the players can be reinstated.

The university says starting tailback Jordan Hall and cornerback Travis Howard and backup safety Corey Brown won't play in the 15th-ranked Buckeyes' game against Toledo on Saturday.

The three already missed Ohio State's game against Akron last week.

The university says it continues to work with the NCAA on the investigation.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.