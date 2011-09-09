Major theft ring shut down in Perrysburg Twp.

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - On Friday, authorities from local, state and federal law enforcement jurisdictions busted a major retail theft ring, in which 68 people have been indicted and 48 of them are now behind bars.

The six month investigation started in Perrysburg Township and widened out to include Northwest Ohio, Southeast Michigan, and even Indiana.

"This is a good day for law enforcement in the area. Even a better day for our local retailers," Det. Todd Curtis of the Perrysburg Township Police Department said.

The ring stole a quarter million dollars worth of merchandise and gift cards from big box stores.

It's expected another quarter million dollars in missing items will be recovered.

"This is a coordinated group of people who were able to obtain this work together to utilize the project," Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said.

Here's how they scammed stores: Items would be shoplifted then returned. The crooks would receive gift cards as a result of a store's No Receipt return policy.

But this crime pattern could be monitored by a store's loss prevention team.

"They're able to track that credit which is one of the ways we were able to determine this was a coordinated group of people," Dobson said.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, because of the volume of arrests, arraignments of those already behind bars will occur Wednesday morning inside a makeshift courtroom at the Wood County Jail in Bowling Green.

