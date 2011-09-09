Red Cross braces for strike that could shut down blood drives

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Local blood drives could come to a halt, if Red Cross Blood Services Workers and the Red Cross don't reach a contract agreement by 9 a.m. Saturday.

185 of the workers in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, who handle all aspects of blood collection, have been without a contract for more than two years.

The union representing them, UFCW Local 75, delivered a strike notice to the Red Cross two weeks ago.

If both sides don't reach an agreement by 9 a.m. Saturday, the workers will strike, and all blood drives will be canceled. However, Red Cross officials say local hospitals won't go without blood, since it can pull from other regions.

"It really is just unconscionable that labor leaders would go on strike at a time when the need for blood is very high," said Red Cross spokesperson Annie Marckel. "It's a huge inconvenience for our hospitals, our volunteers, our sponsors and, most importantly, our donors."

The union says it has no choice.

"We're at a point now where there's nothing else for us to do," said Dale Parker, the UFCW Local 75 Organizer, and a former 13 year Red Cross Blood Services employee. "We understand it sends a bad message, but at the same time we are willing to sit down and try to bargain out and reach an agreement."

The red cross says it offered a fair contract with wage increases and signing bonuses in November, but the union rejected that. Union representatives say the main sticking point for them was the elimination of healthcare bargaining rights. Now, both sides are blaming each other for not coming to the table to avoid a strike.

"Until the time they gave us the 10-day strike notice, they did not give us any dates to sit down and negotiate," Marckel said.

"We have made multiple requests going back to December of 2010, asking the company to come back to the table, and those requests have fallen on deaf ears," Parker said.

Friday evening, with just hours until the deadline, neither side appeared optimistic a strike could be avoided.