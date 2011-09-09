UT students reflect on how Sept. 11 affected them

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Even though it was a decade ago when most of them were in elementary school, students at the University of Toledo are reflecting on the September 11 terror attacks and how they've had a profound impact on their lives.

"Watching the news every channel was updating what was going on. I remember the adults were nervous and edgy," said freshman Kenda Dennis.

To this day she's afraid to get on a plane, "I'm terrified something like that would happen again, you never know," said Dennis.

"I was sitting in class, I heard ‘everybody go down under your desk,' people were freaking out, I was like what's going on", recalled freshman Robert Gullatt, who says the terror attacks have taught him to live life to its fullest.

"Makes me feel how you shouldn't take life for granted. You should cherish every moment because you never know what's going to happen," said Gullat.

For sophomore Rachel Sullivan, while she has vague memories of the tragic day, she often thinks about that day.

"Every time it's 9:11 on the clock I look and it's like ‘it's 9:11", oh," said Sullivan.

With a veteran's memorial on campus, she also has a greater appreciation for those fighting for America's freedom, "for sure, and all those firefighters and who went to help out".

