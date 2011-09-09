Fostoria woman charged for abuse of infant

TIFFIN, OHIO (WTOL) - A 24-year old Fostoria woman, Tellina Tenney, is behind bars, charged with endangering children.

The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said in July Tenney was watching a then one-year old girl at the child's father's house in Fostoria.

When the girl's father arrived home, court documents report the father discovered several injuries on the toddler, including, "serious facial fractures and bruising, 1st degree burns on the child's torso, and burns on both arms, legs and feet, numerous other bruising on the body, and possible retinal hemorrhaging due to strangulation on July 8th, 2011."

Investigators said Tenney admitted she was caring for the young girl during the time the child was injured. It was determined no other adult was present when the toddler was injured.

Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine decline WTOL 11's request for interview, because the case is pending. He would not comment on the toddler's current condition, but the girl's father told WTOL 11 he has been told his daughter is "fine".

Tenney has been charged with endangering children and is currently being held at the Seneca County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been set for September 15. If found guilty, Tenney faces $15,000 dollars in fines and up to 8 years behind bars.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.