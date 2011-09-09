Red Cross workers agree to end strike in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - American Red Cross workers in Michigan say they have agreed to end their strike that began Wednesday.

The Lansing State Journal and The Muskegon Chronicle report the walkout was suspended Friday afternoon. The announcement came from the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 459 and Teamsters Local 580, which represent about 280 members combined.

The blood workers are expected to return to work Saturday, and bargaining is scheduled to start Sept. 17.

Red Cross and union officials say they came to an agreement to meet expected demand from donors in light of the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Union officials say a strike could resume if negotiations break down.

