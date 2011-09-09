Ohio Sect. of State asks Ron Rothenbuhler to resign from Board - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ohio Sect. of State asks Ron Rothenbuhler to resign from Board of Elections

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -  Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman Ron Rothenbuhler is being asked to step down as a member of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

A letter sent by the Ohio Secretary of State's office from Assistant Secretary Scott Borgemenke says it's needed to make "more cultural change" at the board.

Rothenbuhler, through a letter prepared by his attorney, says he intends to keep serving, noting that a desire for a "cultural change is not a basis to remove a board member.

