Ohio Sect. of State asks Ron Rothenbuhler to resign from Board of Elections

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman Ron Rothenbuhler is being asked to step down as a member of the Lucas County Board of Elections.

A letter sent by the Ohio Secretary of State's office from Assistant Secretary Scott Borgemenke says it's needed to make "more cultural change" at the board.

Rothenbuhler, through a letter prepared by his attorney, says he intends to keep serving, noting that a desire for a "cultural change is not a basis to remove a board member.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.