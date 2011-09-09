Perrysburg Twp. police recover more than $90,000 in stolen goods

PERRYSBURG, OHIO (WTOL) - The Perrysburg Township Police Department and the Ohio Investigative Unit announced Friday they had completed a six-month investigation of retail thefts and had recovered over $90,000 in stolen merchandise and gift cards.

According to the report, the investigation also resulted in the indictment of more than 65 people.

In the past two years, over 100 people have been identified as being involved in retail thefts. These thefts include "No Receipt" returns, the sale of stolen merchandise and the fraudulent used of gift cards.

Search warrants executed in July resulted in the recovery of more than 100 merchandise gift cards valued at approximately $40,000, stolen landscaping equipment, stolen generators, a stolen utility trailer and custom windows, all valued at a total of approximately $50,000.

The officers also seized three vehicles while executing the warrants.

