Ohio woman in fake-address case grateful to Gov.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman who was jailed for using her father's address to enroll her children in a neighboring school district says she's grateful for her break from the governor.

Kelley Williams-Bolar told Cleveland's WJW-TV on Thursday she can live her life and be a productive citizen now that she's no longer a convicted felon.

Gov. John Kasich on Wednesday reduced the Akron woman's records tampering counts to misdemeanors. He said the original penalty was too harsh.

Williams-Bolar says she knows that what she did wasn't right, but she was looking out for her daughters.

She served nine days in jail earlier this year for falsifying information on records to send her daughters to the suburban Copley-Fairlawn schools. She has said the girls' safety was her main concern.

