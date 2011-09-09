Michigan judge: Man must stop smoking to see kids

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan judge says a man who authorities say burned his 7-year-old daughter with a cigarette must stop smoking if he wants to see his children.

The Livingston County Daily Press & Argus reports the order was issued Thursday after an attorney for Brad Wessler asked Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty to allow such visits by amending conditions of the 30-year-old Howell man's bond.

Wessler was charged with third-degree child abuse after authorities said he burned his daughter twice May 15 while the family was at the Kensington Inn in Howell.

Wessler contends it happened accidentally when the girl ran up to him.

Jennifer VanBrunt, a Children's Protective Services' investigator, said that before the new order Wessler was prohibited from smoking within 20 feet of his children.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.