Surrogate mom loses appeal over health insurance

DETROIT (AP) - A western Michigan woman who gave birth to triplets for another couple is stuck with $42,000 in medical bills after her insurance company denied coverage.

The Michigan appeals court on Friday refused to overturn a decision in favor of NGS American.

NGS administered health-care benefits for Stephanie Lehr of Richland. Her bills were being paid until a doctor noted in her chart that she was carrying babies for a couple, Angela and Scott Sarver. The company said the surrogacy was not covered under Lehr's insurance.

Lehr's attorney, Eric Phelps, sums up the case this way: "No good deed goes unpunished." He says the 35-year-old Lehr can't afford the bills. She was not paid to carry the triplets, who were born in 2007 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

