Cleveland condemns house where 11 bodies found

CLEVELAND (AP) - Officials have condemned the Cleveland home of a recently convicted serial killer.

The home is where Anthony Sowell dumped remains of his 11 victims. The Plain Dealer reports the city found 22 housing code violations there and will move to have the home torn down if repairs are not made by Oct. 2.

The newspaper reports the home is owned by a reverse mortgage company and the estate of Sowell's stepmother, who died in 2009. That woman's mother allowed officials to inspect the home.

City housing director Edward Rybka expects demolition to come "swiftly."

Sowell's half-brother Allan Sowell calls it "inevitable" that the house will come down.

52-year-old Anthony Sowell is appealing his July murder conviction. Police found the bodies at his house nearly two years ago.

