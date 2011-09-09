Ohio Republicans not sold on new Obama plan

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ohio Republicans in Congress are unimpressed by President Barack Obama's plan for tax cuts and new spending to put Americans back to work.

Sen. Rob Portman described the jobs program the president laid out during a speech to Congress Thursday night as the same failed policies Obama has proposed in the past. Southeast Ohio U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs says that while he'll give the president's proposals his full consideration, they'll do nothing to create jobs.

Obama will visit Ohio next week as he tries to sell the public on his nearly $450 billion plan. Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says in Ohio the president will see economic and jobs growth resulting from the types of road, bridge and water projects that are part of Obama's new plan.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.