Ohio pilot killed in small plane crash

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man piloting a single-engine plane in western Ohio was ejected and died when the aircraft crashed.

The Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Jeffrey Watson of Bellefontaine died when the plane went down near West Liberty in Logan County at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The aircraft was engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived.

Police say Watson was flying his 2004 Cirrus fixed-wing, single-engine plane from the Bellefontaine Municipal Airport to the James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson County in southern Ohio.

Cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.