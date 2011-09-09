Walmart to bring back layaway program in Oct.

BENTONVILLE, AR (WTOL) - Walmart announced Thursday that the retail chain will bring back a limited layaway payment program on Oct. 17.

The program was canceled in 2006.

The layaway payment option will be offered for two gift categories: electronics and toys. It will be available at all Walmart stores nationwide through Dec. 16.

Walmart says in a news release that customers can pay when they want and for how much they want.

Additionally, Walmart says the prices of dozens of toys will be rolled back to $15 beginning Sept. 12.

