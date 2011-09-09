City gets millions to revitalize Tower on the Maumee

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The city of Toledo is getting millions of dollars to help fund the revitalization of the Tower on the Maumee on North Saint Clair street. The building was formerly known as the Fiberglas Tower.

The city received a $2 million grant and a $10 million loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The $29 million project is expected to create nearly 370 permanent jobs. City officials say the money will be used to create office space, a 7-floor Marriott Courtyard, 81 apartments and retail space including restaurants in the lobby.

In related news, the city applied for a grant to demolish and clean up the former Plabell Rubber Company on South Saint Clair street.

A massive fire ripped through the building nearly a year ago.

A public meeting was held to get feedback about the plans.

