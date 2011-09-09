Kaptur and Latta respond to Obama's jobs speech

Rep. Latta said he doesn't believe the jobs package is paid for, as the president promised.

WASHINGTON (WTOL) - U.S. Representatives Marcy Kaptur and Bob Latta responded to President Obama's speech to a joint session of Congress Thursday. The president was pitching a jobs bill.

Read more on President Obama's bill. Cut taxes, Obama tells Congress in $450B jobs plan.

"I thought it was a rousing speech," Rep. Kaptur told WTOL's Jerry Anderson. "I thought it was one in which the president focused on jobs, which is what the American people and our constituents want to hear about first. He talked about small business and about where jobs are created in our country, focusing on investment in making goods in America again."

Rep. Latta said he doesn't believe the jobs package is paid for, as the president promised.

"In my opinion right now, he proposed something that's not paid for. You know we got about an $862 billion stimulus package that he promised, that by passing, we wouldn't have unemployment over 8 percent. And we have well over 9 percent. You know again, what we need to do is listen to the people back home."

Latta continued on to say the American people want less regulations and taxes as well as the elimination of "Obamacare" and lower energy costs.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.