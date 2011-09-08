BGSU student that fell 4 floors in critical condition

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, a Bowling Green State University student fell from the window of his fourth-floor dorm room in Centennial Hall.

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - A Bowling Green State University freshman from Chicago is in critical condition at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo after falling from a fourth floor window Thursday afternoon at the new Centennial Residence Hall.

Students in a first floor dorm room recall hearing the sound of a thud.

"So I look on the ground and there's this boy. Looks like he had a sports wrap tied to his neck and a string attached to the sports wrap. He was lying there. Had blood in his mouth," student Dan Bumbp said.

What exactly happened and why remains under investigation.

The window and a screen were both cracked open. A bunk bed was in front of both.

Erin Weir says she saw the student laying on the grass. "I think it's awful. It's a tragedy. Third week of college. We're freshmen. We don't expect something like this to happen."

Despite what happened, no changes are expected to be made to Centennial Hall.

"We had our facilities experts and general contractors go through the building and they've examined the windows and determined they are safe and operating properly," BGSU spokesman Dave Kielmeyer said.

