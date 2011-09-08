St. John the Baptist revising dismissal procedures

"That raises some flags in this day and age," Sgt. Ed Chakmakian of the Monroe Police Dept. said.

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Administration at St. John the Baptist Catholic School is stepping up safety precautions after a man was spotted taking pictures of children in the school's parking lot.

"Certainly this report was taken very seriously," said Melody Curtis, Executive Principal for Monroe Catholic Elementary Schools in a statement.

Curtis stated the school has reached out to parents and other neighboring schools to warn them about the suspicious man.

One parent said she saw a man in a brown van using a telephoto lens to take pictures of the students. He fled when she approached him.

St. John the Baptist administration alerted the police. They said Monroe Police might send extra patrols around the parking lot. St. John is also observing and revising dismissal and parking lot procedures, and are taking a hard look at overall safety issues at the school.

"This is an unfortunate situation for any school or facility where children learn, play and live," Curtis said in the statement. "It is also a reminder to everyone to revisit all safety procedures."

Monroe Middle School is close to St. John the Baptist. A spokesperson for the Monroe Public Schools said they will not be changing safety procedures, but they do already have an officer at the school.

