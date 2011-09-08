Former Jeep plant site being prepared for makeover

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority is gearing up for a jobs comeback at the former Jeep Parkway site.

The 111-acre site is ready for new manufacturing operations to set up there.

"The types of leads we're getting are very concrete. They want definitive time frames when they could move into a building, they're very specific in terms of job creation they'd bring with development," said project manager Matt Sapara."We're very optimistic we'll be able to begin construction this year out at the site."

Meanwhile the 480-acre Eastwood Commerce Center in Troy Township is also primed for an explosion of employment opportunities.

"It has been certified by the Ohio Department of Development as a ‘Jobs Ready Site', meaning all of the infrastructure is in place, the zoning and enterprise zone are in place," said Tom Blaha with the Wood County Economic Development Commission.

He says all that's needed now is a major employer ready to invest some major cash.

"One of the things we learned in Ohio about a decade ago when they come shopping for a big site like that and about the third time they hear '30-60 days' out of your mouth they say goodbye," said Blaha.

