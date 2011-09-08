Child care providers worried about funding

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Some local day care owners say they may have to shut down because it's taking weeks longer than normal to get the state money they count on. The money subsidizes child care for low-income students, so their parents can work.

Toledo resident Jean Stamper, who has run a day care out of her home for 25 years, is among them. Stamper says she's still waiting on a $7,000 check for day care she provided in July.

"We live paycheck to paycheck, like most people do that make our income, and I'm waiting for that check to come in on the first so I can pay our bills. that check didn't come in," Stamper said.

She says she's worried that if the check doesn't come in soon, she won't have the money to pay her bills or her five employees.

"I cannot do what I love to do if I don't have the money to pay employees," Stamper said.

The Lucas County Department of Job and Family Services, which processes the checks, sent out a letter to day care providers that says the state has 90 days to pay, per a contract with the union representing day care workers.

Deb Ortiz-Flores, Executive Director of the Lucas County Department of Job and Family Services, says the state is changing the way checks are processed. Ortiz-Flores says that, combined with staff shortages due to budget cuts, are to blame for the delay.

Checks used to be processed by the Lucas County Auditor's Officer, but now check distribution and the entire verification process for the subsidies is moving to Columbus. Instead of a check system, a swipe card system will take effect. That is scheduled to take place in January, but until then, there's a time-consuming overlap.

"We're trying to process checks within 30 days, and then you add the time it takes to go to Columbus and be direct-deposited, it adds time to the process," Ortiz-Flores says.

In the mean time, day care providers like Stamper may have to wait longer than they'd like to receive their subsidy checks.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.