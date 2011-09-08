Privatization of Ohio Turnpike has local communities seeking answers

Maumee, OH (WTOL) - With the state seeking out a private company to lease the Ohio Turnpike, some communities are wondering what it will mean for their safety.

"I'm sure it would be a concern," said turnpike user Karen Stec. "It probably would get complicated."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been in charge of law enforcement on the turnpike for decades.

"We've had a good working relationship with them for as long as I can remember," said Maumee Police Chief Robert Zink.

However with the privatization of the turnpike, Zink said he wants to know whether the Highway Patrol will still handle issues on the toll road. State leaders have not made it clear whether jurisdiction could move to a private company, county sheriffs or even local police.

"When you don't really know what's on the horizon, we just have some questions, concerns and what ifs," Zink said.

The Highway Patrol currently handles any accidents on the turnpike and works to stop drug trafficking between Chicago and Cleveland, too.

"They've had a lot of success over the years with drug couriers," Zink said.

In addition, the Maumee Fire Department, which operates EMS and life squads, can use the turnpike for free to reach accident victims. There is no guarantee that will continue if the turnpike is leased.

Zink stated he is sure the police department can work through any changes, but he said communities that are right off the turnpike need to be in the know.

"Because we have an interchange here in Maumee, we want to be at that table to know first-hand and initially what the changes are and who those changes might involve."

