Toledo Commission approves Chrysler site plan

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Planning Commission has given approval to a site plan for Chrysler to expand the size of its operations at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

While a formal announcement has not been made, the company has secured tax abatement deals from TPS and Washington Local Schools.

The automaker intends to add space at both Supplier Park and Toledo North Assembly, to add 257,000 square feet of new building area. After construction the combined space will be 912,660 sq. ft.

"We presented what we are hoping to do in Toledo and they gave us the approval to move forward, should the business case present itself, should we approve this project," said Chrysler Group LLC spokesperson Jodi Tinson. "We still have a few steps we have to take in the process in order to make the business case. Once that happens hopefully we can have good news for the City of Toledo."

Roughly $350 million of new investment and 1,000 new jobs are anticipated if and when the automaker makes its big announcement.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.