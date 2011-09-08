BGSU student falls from fourth-floor window

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - At around 3 p.m. Thursday, a Bowling Green State University student fell from the window of his fourth-floor dorm room in Centennial Hall.

He was taken to the Wood County Hospital and immediately flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Toledo. There has been no word on his condition.

