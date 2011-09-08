Man accused of harassing slain doctor is arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Ohio have arrested a man accused of telephone harassment of a Lexington dermatologist who was shot to death as she was leaving her office last week.

Sgt. Ryan Furlong of the Logan County, Ohio, sheriff's department says 65-year-old Marty Lee Roe was arrested Wednesday night at a bar near a motel where he had been staying, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported (http://bit.ly/rk5Zbm ).

Lexington police have said 55-year-old Martha Post was shot multiple times outside her office Sept. 1. No one has been charged in the slaying, but police said they have "persons of interest" in the case.

Post had complained to police at least twice since June 2010 that Roe was making alarming phone calls to her, according to police documents the newspaper obtained.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

