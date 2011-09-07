Man seen taking pictures of St. John's students in Monroe, MI

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Monroe Michigan Police are warning parents to be on the lookout for a man taking pictures of children.

Last Thursday afternoon, a woman saw a man sitting in a van in a parking lot behind St. John's school.

She told police he was leaning out of his window snapping pictures of kids walking to their parents' cars.

When she confronted the man, she says he quickly sped off.

"That raises some flags in this day and age," Sgt. Ed Chakmakian of the Monroe Police Dept. said.

Chakmakian calls the woman a "very good witness" because of the detailed description she provided.

He's 50 to 60 years old with gray hair, a beard and moustache, and very thin, almost appearing to be malnourished, driving a brown van.

The mom reported she saw the same man doing the same thing in February, while sitting in a very small white truck.

"We don't know what those circumstances were at the time with this gentleman and it's important to us to get him identified to determine what the situation was," Chakmakian said.

Josh Walker's son and daughter go to St. John's School, and this disturbs him. "I would be kind of concerned as to what he was doing. I myself would want to know what he was doing because our kids need to be safe."

Monroe police would like parents to limit the distance their kids have to walk to their cars after leaving St. John's School until they can find the suspicious picture-taker.

