Some Sylvania school busses to be equipped with cameras

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - School is back in session throughout the area, which means the return of school buses to the roadways. Even though the bright yellow buses are a common site, most people are unaware of bus traffic laws.

Bus traffic laws indicate that when traveling on a two lane road, both directions must stop, at least 10 feet from the bus. On a four lane road however only drivers traveling in the same direction as the bus must stop. Travelers going in the opposite direction do not.

The consequences for not stopping are severe.

"If a police officer catches you passing a school bus, they can pull you over and give you a ticket, which isn't even a monetary fine at first, it's a mandatory trip to court.

But police officers are not the only way of catching impatient drivers. Many schools buses are also now being equipped with cameras. The cameras take still photos of cars violating the law, and the police then contact the drivers.

"It's a digital video camera, so it will capture video of the bus, and everything that goes by it, from the time the bus starts to the time they shut it off,"said Sergeant Clarence Whalen of the Sylvania Police Department.

These cameras were installed on buses in Sylvania last year after a Sylvania student was hit and killed by a car that failed to stop for a school bus. Each camera costs about two thousand dollars, the district was unable to obtain the grants needed to get more cameras; however they are looking for ways to come up with the money.

So whether you're in a rush or just distracted, always remember to be patient when driving around buses in order to keep kids safe and avoid a trip to court.

