Whitmer football program investigated by state

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association has launched an investigation into Whitmer High School's football program. OHSAA officials said an abnormal number of transfers into the program raised red flags.

The official investigation started in the last week, but OHSAA has been monitoring the football program for months. OHSAA officials said the number of transfers caught their attention.

"Through the process of approving those and seeing those, there's been several that raise a red flag in terms of why they are leaving their current school," Tim Stried, OHSAA's Director of Information Services said.

However, Washington Local Schools leaders said they are 100 percent confident the students being investigated live in the district.

Superintendent Patrick Hickey said a series of emails from former Bowsher High School basketball coach Dick Crowell to OHSAA fueled the fire, too. In them, Crowell alleges the use of a smart board in a coach's office for recruitment and describes activity from the players' houses.

"These emails had a great deal to do with it, but I think that sometimes excellence is attacked, and I think that may be happening here," Hickey said.

Hickey also said the six or seven transfers into the football program in the past year pale in comparison to 1,000 transfers to the district overall. He also pointed out five players left Whitmer football to go to other schools.

"That's a very normal occurrence," Hickey said.

One lead investigator and some supporting staff will speak with the transfer students, and may speak with administrators from other districts as well.

OHSAA said they simply want the district's cooperation.

"This certainly is not a situation where we just want to go in and crack down on a school," Stried said.

Head football coach Joe Palka maintains they are doing nothing wrong.

"Regardless of what a jealous few want to say, we know we're doing things the right way," Palka said. "At the end of the day, that's why we hold our heads high."

Consequences for violating OHSAA regulations include suspensions, denial of post-season opportunities, probation and fines.

There is no set time frame for these types of investigations. Stried said they have taken anywhere from a few weeks to several months. Both OHSAA and Washington Local officials said they hope the process is completed as soon as possible.

