Festive Cranberry Stuffing

 Yield: 5 servings

 Swanson chicken broth                                                             1 14-oz can (1 3/4 cups)
Generous dash of pepper
Celery, coarsely chopped                                                         1 stalk
Fresh or frozen cranberries                                                       1/2 cup
Onion, small, coarsely chopped                                                 1
Pepperidge Farm herb seasoned stuffing                                    4 cups

Mix broth, pepper, celery, cranberries, and onion in saucepan.  Heat to a boil.  Cover and cook over low heat 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Add stuffing.  Mix lightly.

