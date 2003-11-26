-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
FESTIVE CRANBERRY STUFFING
Yield: 5 servings
Swanson chicken broth 1 14-oz can (1 3/4 cups)
Generous dash of pepper
Celery, coarsely chopped 1 stalk
Fresh or frozen cranberries 1/2 cup
Onion, small, coarsely chopped 1
Pepperidge Farm herb seasoned stuffing 4 cups
Mix broth, pepper, celery, cranberries, and onion in saucepan. Heat to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Add stuffing. Mix lightly.