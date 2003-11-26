PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
Yield: 6-8 servings
Oven temperature: 375 degrees F
Graham cracker crumbs 1 3/4 cups
Pecans, finely ground 1/4 cup
Ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp
Unsalted butter, melted 1/2 cup
Cream cheese, softened 3 8-oz packages
Sugar 1 1/2 cups
Cornstarch 2 T
Vanilla 1 tsp
Eggs 2
Egg yolks 2
Heavy cream 1/4 cup
Pumpkin pulp 1 14-oz can
Sugared pumpkin seeds
Caramel sauce 1/4 cup
Powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Crust: In a bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, nuts, and cinnamon. Stir in the butter. Press the mixture into the bottom and about 2 inches up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan.
Filling: In a mixer bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla. Beat until fluffy. Add eggs and yolks together, beating on low speed just until combined. Fold in the cream and the pumpkin pulp. (It will appear broken, but will bake beautifully.) Pour into the crust lined pan.
Place on a shallow baking pan in oven, and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the center appears nearly set when shaken. Cool 15 minutes. Loosen sides of the pan, and cool for 30 minutes.
Chill for 4 hours before serving. Decorate with sugared pumpkin seeds and serve with caramel sauce.