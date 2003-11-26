Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

Yield: 6-8 servings

Oven temperature: 375 degrees F

Graham cracker crumbs 1 3/4 cups

Pecans, finely ground 1/4 cup

Ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp

Unsalted butter, melted 1/2 cup

Cream cheese, softened 3 8-oz packages

Sugar 1 1/2 cups

Cornstarch 2 T

Vanilla 1 tsp

Eggs 2

Egg yolks 2

Heavy cream 1/4 cup

Pumpkin pulp 1 14-oz can

Sugared pumpkin seeds

Caramel sauce 1/4 cup

Powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Crust: In a bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, nuts, and cinnamon. Stir in the butter. Press the mixture into the bottom and about 2 inches up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

Filling: In a mixer bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla. Beat until fluffy. Add eggs and yolks together, beating on low speed just until combined. Fold in the cream and the pumpkin pulp. (It will appear broken, but will bake beautifully.) Pour into the crust lined pan.

Place on a shallow baking pan in oven, and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the center appears nearly set when shaken. Cool 15 minutes. Loosen sides of the pan, and cool for 30 minutes.

Chill for 4 hours before serving. Decorate with sugared pumpkin seeds and serve with caramel sauce.