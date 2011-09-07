I-475 Southbound now open after semi-truck jackknifed

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Three crashes in Toledo are causing major delays for rush-hour drivers Wednesday.

A semi-truck hauling new cars jackknifed on southbound I-475/US 23 between Salisbury Road and the Ohio Turnpike. All lanes have been shut down beginning at Airport Highway. No injuries have been reported.

An injury crash on I-475 east bound in the construction zone after the Douglas Avenue exit is also causing heavy congestion. The right-hand lane of I-475 heading to southbound I-75 is open. However, traffic headed north on I-75 is heavily backed up due to a third accident.

Another injury crash on I-75 north near I-280 is also causing significant congestion on I-75 northbound.

No word on when any of the crashes will be cleared.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.