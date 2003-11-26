Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

PECAN DIAMONDS

Pecan Filling

Yield: 1 full sheet tray

Oven temperature: 350 degrees F

Full recipe 1/2 recipe

Butter 2 lbs 1 lb

Sugar, light brown 2 lbs 1 lb

Sugar 8 oz 4 oz

Honey 1 lb 8 oz 12 oz

Heavy cream 8 oz 4 oz

Pecans 4 lbs 2 lbs

Pre-bake tart shell. Cool. (See sweet pastry dough below)

In large saucepan, combine butter, sugars, and honey. Stir until mixture comes to a boil. Clock exactly 3 minutes, don't stir. Remove spoon and clean. Add pecans and heavy cream. Pour in pre-baked shell, 4 corners first, then in middle. Smooth out. Double pan and bake 40-45 minutes*, until mixture is set on sides, but still loose in the center. Cool at room temperature overnight before serving. *For a chewier texture, shorten baking time.

Sweet Pastry Dough

Butter 2 lbs

Sugar 2 lbs

Eggs 10

Salt 1/2 oz

Baking powder 1/2 oz

Cake flour 4 lbs

Orange zest pinch

Lemon zest pinch

Cream butter, sugar, and zest until smooth. Add eggs, gradually scraping bowl 2-3 times. Sift flour with baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients until just combined. **Do Not Overmix**

Refrigerate one hour before using.