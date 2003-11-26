-
PECAN DIAMONDS
Pecan Filling
Yield: 1 full sheet tray
Oven temperature: 350 degrees F
Full recipe 1/2 recipe
Butter 2 lbs 1 lb
Sugar, light brown 2 lbs 1 lb
Sugar 8 oz 4 oz
Honey 1 lb 8 oz 12 oz
Heavy cream 8 oz 4 oz
Pecans 4 lbs 2 lbs
Pre-bake tart shell. Cool. (See sweet pastry dough below)
In large saucepan, combine butter, sugars, and honey. Stir until mixture comes to a boil. Clock exactly 3 minutes, don't stir. Remove spoon and clean. Add pecans and heavy cream. Pour in pre-baked shell, 4 corners first, then in middle. Smooth out. Double pan and bake 40-45 minutes*, until mixture is set on sides, but still loose in the center. Cool at room temperature overnight before serving. *For a chewier texture, shorten baking time.
Sweet Pastry Dough
Butter 2 lbs
Sugar 2 lbs
Eggs 10
Salt 1/2 oz
Baking powder 1/2 oz
Cake flour 4 lbs
Orange zest pinch
Lemon zest pinch
Cream butter, sugar, and zest until smooth. Add eggs, gradually scraping bowl 2-3 times. Sift flour with baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients until just combined. **Do Not Overmix**
Refrigerate one hour before using.