 PECAN DIAMONDS

 Pecan Filling

Yield:   1 full sheet tray
Oven temperature: 350 degrees F

                                                    Full recipe                         1/2 recipe

Butter                                              2 lbs                                 1 lb
Sugar, light brown                            2 lbs                                 1 lb
Sugar                                               8 oz                                  4 oz
Honey                                              1 lb 8 oz                           12 oz
Heavy cream                                    8 oz                                  4 oz
Pecans                                             4 lbs                                 2 lbs

Pre-bake tart shell.  Cool.  (See sweet pastry dough below)

In large saucepan, combine butter, sugars, and honey.  Stir until mixture comes to a boil.  Clock exactly 3 minutes, don't stir.  Remove spoon and clean.  Add pecans and heavy cream.  Pour in pre-baked shell, 4 corners first, then in middle.  Smooth out.   Double pan and bake 40-45 minutes*, until mixture is set on sides, but still loose in the center.  Cool at room temperature overnight before serving.  *For a chewier texture, shorten baking time.

 Sweet Pastry Dough

Butter                                              2 lbs
Sugar                                               2 lbs
Eggs                                                10
Salt                                                  1/2 oz
Baking powder                                1/2 oz
Cake flour                                        4 lbs
Orange zest                                      pinch
Lemon zest                                      pinch

Cream butter, sugar, and zest until smooth.  Add eggs, gradually scraping bowl 2-3 times.  Sift flour with baking powder and salt.  Add dry ingredients until just combined.    **Do Not Overmix**

 Refrigerate one hour before using.

