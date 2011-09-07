OH judge: no trial for 11-year-old in mom's death

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (AP) - A judge says an 11-year-old northeast Ohio boy isn't mentally fit to be tried for murder in the shooting death of his mother.

Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Lee ruled Tuesday in the case of a Holmes County boy. Authorities say he allegedly shot his 46-year-old mother in the head with a rifle at their home in rural Big Prairie on Jan. 2, when he was 10.

According to The (Canton) Repository (http://bit.ly/ndbvQT) , Holmes County Prosecutor Steve Knowling says the next step will be determining where the boy will be placed until he becomes competent.

If he doesn't become competent within a year, the charges could be dismissed and re-filed later.

Defense attorney Andrew Hyde said Wednesday he's disappointed by the ruling because the boy is too young to understand the legal case.

