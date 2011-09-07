Mich. Supreme Court hears pension tax arguments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Scores of seniors upset the state wants to tax some of their public pensions for the first time are packing the courtroom where the Michigan Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on the law.

The hearing began Wednesday morning in the Hall of Justice.

The case is a major test of sweeping tax changes put in place earlier this year by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

He wants a Supreme Court advisory opinion that would effectively pre-empt any court challenge on the law filed by opponents such as public employee unions, who say the state constitution protects their pensions from being taxed.

Starting Jan. 1, pensions and some retirement income that previously was partially exempt would be taxed as regular income for those born after 1945.

